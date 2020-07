Leake County Landfill is open on Saturdays only. The Hours of operation are between 7:30 A.M.-2:30 P.M. Items such as appliances and tires can be included in your drop-off. The accurate rates are as follows:

Pick-up $25

16ft Trailer $30 to $45

Dump Trailer is $50

Single Axle Dump Truck is $100.

Semi-Trailer is $150.

County Administrator Mr. Corey Wooten has provided this information. Your clarification is greatly appreciated.