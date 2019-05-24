Leake County Libraries dial-a-story “Pete the Kitty and the Groovy Playdate” read by Mrs. Becky Thomas

The new Dial-A-Story at the Leake County Libraries this week is “Pete the Kitty and the Groovy Playdate” by: Kimberly & James Dean. This week’s reader is Mrs. Becky Thomas. Mrs. Thomas has worked at Trustmark Bank in Carthage for a number of years. “ Sharing Rocks! Pete the Kitty just wishes that his friend Grumpy Toad thought so too. Pete loves playing with Grumpy Toad. But Grumpy Toad does not like sharing. He won’t let Pete anywhere near his blocks, truck, or superhero cape. Will Pete the Kitty ever convince his friend that playing together is always better?” You can hear this week’s story by dialing (601)-267-7208 May 23th through May 30th, 2019. Children can call the free Dial-A-Story line at (601)-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial-A-Story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.