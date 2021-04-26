Leake County Library to Expand Hours

The Leake County Library is about to expand their hours. The Mid-MS Regional Library System has announced that hours at the Carthage-Leake County Library will be expanding for the public starting May 3. Library guests will be able to visit the library Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Beginning May 1, the Walnut Grove Public Library will also offer different hours of operation on Saturdays. The library will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to meet the needs of their patrons.

“Expanding our hours of operation will better meet the needs of our community”, said Carthage-Leake Librarian, Nancy Cain. “We know our patrons have busy schedules, and hopefully the extended hours will make it easier for our patrons to stop by the library when it is convenient for them.”

The library is also available 24/7 online at midmisslib.com where patrons can download free e-books, audiobooks, stream movies or TV shows, get free online tutoring via Brainfuse HelpNow, or use one of their many databases.

For more information, call or visit your local branch library, or the library’s website at www.midmisslib.com. All library services are made possible thanks to the continued financial support of our local elected officials.