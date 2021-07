A Man has been shot and killed in Leake County. His son has been charged. According to Sheriff Randy Atkinson, on the evening of July 18th, deputies were called about a shooting at the home of Tristen Furrer on Hwy 25N.

“William Furrer was shot in the shoulder following an argument with his son, Tristen Furrer. The victim was rushed to Baptist Leake Memorial Hospital where he was declared dead.” 22 year old Tristen Furrer has been charged with 1st Degree Murder. No bail is set at this time.