Leake County Offices Recommend Covid-19 Policy

Leake County departments and employees now have a recommended Covid-19 policy. According to County Administrator Corey Wooten, “the policy guidelines were put in place in order to provide some across the board consistencies for county employees and offices. Different departments had approached us about policies due to the recent increase in Covid-19 cases in the region. I want to emphasize these policies are suggestions and recommendations not mandates.”

Recommended suggestions include guidelines for employees working with the public, social distancing in the workplace, employee protocol and practices, and standard operating procedures for suspected Covid-19 symptoms. These elements are in alignment with the CDC and consistent with other counties.