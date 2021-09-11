Leake County Oktoberfest sees exciting changes this year..

Dakota Killingsworth, Main Street Chamber of Leake County Director, invites YOU to the 49th annual Oktoberfest in Carthage! The Oktoberfest is Friday October 1st 12pm – 6pm and Saturday October 2nd 8am-3pm.

The Oktoberfest is something Leake County residents look forward to each year. There will be food, arts and crafts, live entertainment, and more! You will find a vendor with just about anything you might be shopping for.

You can find woodwork, homemade jams & jellies, clothing, jewelry, and so much more. If you have someone on your Christmas list that is difficult to buy for, just stop by the Oktoberfest in Carthage. You’re bound to find something they’d love to have!

This year, the Oktoberfest will be held at an all new location.. The beautiful old elementary school located at 504 North Van Buren Street!

Also added this year, is the first ever candy cornhole tournament. Who REALLY IS the the best cornhole player in Leake county? It looks like we’ll be finding out soon! The tournament is Saturday October 2nd beginning at 10am. It’s only $20 per team to enter and the winning team splits the entire pot.

Interested in becoming a vendor? Sign up here. Believe you’re the one to beat when it comes to cornhole? Email [email protected] to sign up now.