Leake County Pair Arrested on Sexual Abuse Charges

PHOTO: Booking photos, Leake County Sheriff's Dept.

CARTHAGE, Miss.–A Leake County pair was arrested last week on charges related to the sexual abuse of a minor. Court records and arrest records show the two were booked last Wednesday.

Christian G. Cain, 18, of Hwy. 488, Carthage, was charged with rape and statutory rape, with a victim under 14.

Elizabeth K. Cain, 36, also of the same address, was charged with contributing to the delinquency or neglect of a minor and permitting the continued physical or sexual abuse of a child.

The arrest report did not make clear the relationship of the Cains. The sheriff’s department, as of Monday, had also not disclosed any details about what may have happened.

Bond for the younger Cain was set at $150,000, while bnd for the older Cain was set at $20,000. It was unclear if they had posted bond and were out of jail.