Leake County Reporting Several Wrecks

12:34 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to an accident on Galilee Road. No injuries were reported.

4:14 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting an accident near Dollar General in Singleton. The vehicle reportedly struck a deer. There were no injuries.

8:20 a.m. – Leake County Deputies, Reformation Fire Department, Barnes Fire Department, and Carthage Fire Department were all called to the scene of a vehicle on fire at the intersection of Pleasant Grove Road and Wilders Lane. The fire was due to a vehicle malfunction.

11:12 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to Old Highway 35 for a domestic disturbance.

12:49 p.m. – Leake County Deputies and Carthage Volunteers responded to a one vehicle accident on Red Dog Road near Harkins Road. Only minor injuries were reported.

2:06 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to Highway 487 West when they received a call reporting a disturbance happening in the roadway.