Leake County Reports 77 Covid Cases, Mayor Says Stay Home

Leake County is reporting a Covid-19 spike. 77 cases including 1 death were reported Sunday which is more than double the 29 cases of one week ago. The Mayor of Carthage, Mary Ann Vivians, emphasized the spread in the City of Carthage, stating, “If you are sick and have a confirmed case of COVID-19 it is extremely important that you stay in your home and away from the general population. If you feel you have been exposed to the virus, contact your healthcare provider, and isolate to prevent possible spread. “