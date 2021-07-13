Leake County Residents Reporting Several Disturbances

1:10 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance on Minerva Street.

7:34 a.m. – Carthage Police received a call regarding a disturbance on Lewis Street.

11:09 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Gunter Road.

11:46 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to Coosa Road when a call came in about a reckless driver.

1:41 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call about a minor two-vehicle accident in the parking lot of Dollar General in Lena.

1:50 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call about a domestic disturbance on Coosa Road.