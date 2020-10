The deadline to vote for “Leake County Scarecrow of the Year” is almost here but you still have time. According to Main Street Chamber of Leake County Director Russell Baty, the last day to vote is end of day tomorrow. Only one scarecrow can win BEST. Anyone can vote. And every ballot has a chance to win. The prize is $100 in Leake County bucks. Ballots are available at the Leake County Main Street Chamber or Walnut Grove Town Hall. For additional information call 601-267-9231.