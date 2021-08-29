Leake County School District Announcement

It has been announced that all Leake County School District schools and offices will be closed Monday August 30th. Students and staff will continue with their normal schedule on Tuesday as long as weather permits.

A message was released stating: “Due to anticipated inclement weather, Leake County School District will close all schools and district offices on Monday, August 30, 2021. All extra curricular activities and practices will be cancelled. The Governor has declared a State of Emergency, therefore Monday will be excused as an inclement weather day. We will continue to monitor the weather and adjust schedules as needed in the best interest of our students, faculty and staff.”