Leake County School District Distributing Upgraded Laptops to All Students

The Leake County School District will be distributing upgraded laptops to all students. The LCSD announced that the first of nearly 3,000 laptops provided by ELDA/ESSER funds are being administered through the Mississippi Department of Education and have arrived to the district. “We are so excited to upgrade older devices and provide devices for every student. We are so excited to get these devices in the hands of our students.” The Leake County School District has released a distribution schedule. See detail links below. https://www.leakesd.org/