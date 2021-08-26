Leake County School District to provide meal delivery for students

Leake County School District has announced that it will be providing meals to students beginning August, 26th.

A flyer was released stating that one lunch meal will be delivered to each student at no cost each Thursday and Friday until students return to traditional learning. All students including car riders are eligible to receive meals based on their assigned bus route. Parents may contact the student’s school or the bus shop to ensure their child is assigned to a bus route.

This is only for students in the Leake County School District. Schools included in the district are: Leake Central Elementary School, Leake Central Junior High School, Leake Central High School, Leake County Elementary, and Leake County High School.