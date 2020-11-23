Leake County School District to Transition to Virtual Distance Learning Starting November 30th

The Leake County School District will transition to virtual distance learning starting November 30th. District Superintendent Yvette Young announced that the decision was made due to Covid-19 case increase in the region. She went on to say “in an attempt to do our part to minimize the spread we are implementing this effort.” Students are expected to resume traditional three-day schedule and virtual learning on January 4th, 2021. Technology devices for distant learning were made available to all students within the last few weeks.

We will keep you updated with additional details.