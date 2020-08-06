Leake County Schools – Hybrid Learning To Start Monday

Hybrid learning is now scheduled to begin on Monday August 10th in Leake county. The LCSD said that the Hybrid learning method will include online learning as well as academic work packets. This method will continue until the opening of school buildings for traditional learning on September 8th. Superintendent Young said that “they believe this is the best way to eliminate learning gaps that may have occurred during the pandemic.” Please contact your child’s individual school for individualized instructions.

More details to come.