Leake County Schools Start Aug 3rd, Masks Mandated

Leake County Schools open August 3rd. According to a notification released by Superintendent Yvette Young, a hybrid schedule will be utilized, meaning traditional learning will be combined with at home learning depending on the day of the week. Virtual learning will be offered to seniors and those with compromised immune system only. Safety protocols such as temperature monitoring will be implemented and everyone is mandated to wear a mask.

We reached out to Superintendent Young for additional information and a direct statement. We will provide immediate updates as made available.