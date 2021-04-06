Leake County Elementary Second Grade Students Are Now Published Authors

Some local second graders are now published authors. LCSD announced that “second grade teachers at Leake County Elementary came together and planned how to make writing interesting and fun for their students. Through this project, students learned how to use text features, technology, and other resources to conduct research on a certain topic. They have worked on this project since October and recently received the end product which is a class book! Each class wrote an informational text.” Second grade students at Leake County Elementary School are now published authors.