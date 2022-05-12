Leake County Seniors Graduating Soon

Schools in Leake county are getting ready for graduation. Carthage Christian Academy will have graduation this Friday May 13th. Leake Central High School will have graduation next Thursday May 19th, and Leake County High School will have graduation next Friday May 20th.

There will be a graduation parade for Leake Central High School Monday May 16th in the city of Carthage. The parade will begin at 6pm.

There will be no ballgames at McMillan Park this Friday May 13th, Thursday May 19th, or Friday May 20th due to graduation ceremonies. There is a ball tournament this Saturday May 14th at McMillan Park.