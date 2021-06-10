Leake County Sheriff Atkinson Says “Be on Alert for Medical Emergency Scam”

Another day another scam and it is hitting our community directly. This time it is the medical emergency scam. According to Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson this is how it works. “A person calls one of your close relatives and says they are an official from some branch of government, that you have been in a serious accident, and that an emergency procedure is necessary. Then they ask to verify your information.” The red flag is that they ask you for the personal identifying information. Never give out any personal information to someone you don’t know. Hang up and verify the loved one’s well fare and if it doesn’t check out, report it to law enforcement immediately.