Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson Has A Message For Residents!

BMO in the MOrning – Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson has a message for local residents and its a clear and simple one, “keep the roads clear as the road conditions worsen tomorrow.” After a meeting with county officials, a plan is in place to keep the roads clear and to respond to those in need, however this plan depends on the public’s willingness to do their part and assist in making this plan work.

Sherriff Atkinson also announced that Leake County Circuit Court is cancelled for tomorrow as well