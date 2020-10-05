Leake County Sheriff’s Department Reports Tractor Theft from Leake County Stockyard

A tractor has been stolen in Leake. According to the Leake County Sheriff’s department, “the tractor was stolen from the Leake County stockyard on September 24th. It was then driven from the stockyard at Highway 16 going east on East Franklin street. A dark colored truck was traveling slowly behind the tractor and could possibly be involved in the crime.” If you have any information on this incident or the identity of this truck please contact Leake County sheriffs office at 601-267-7361.

See photos below.