Leake County Sheriff's Office Issues Warning After Phone Scam

Leake County Sheriff’s Office Issues Warning After Phone Scam

by
The Leake County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public after scammers once again used their name to deceive a local resident out of $5,000.

Authorities stress that the Sheriff’s Office will never request payment over the phone or ask anyone to buy gift cards or similar items for payment.

Residents are urged to be cautious of calls claiming to be from law enforcement and asking for money.

If you receive such a call, do not provide any personal or financial information. Instead, hang up and contact the Leake County Sheriff’s Office directly at 601-267-7361.

