Leake County Sheriff’s Office Warns About Scammers

The Leake Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Randy Atkinson are reminding us about potential scams. We spoke with Leake Investigator Billy McMillon who shared some of the warning signs to watch out for, especially in our community. He said many times scammers will target the elderly and vulnerable through landline calls with promises of things like easy money, great bargains, inside knowledge or a caring relationship. The scam usually leads to a request for money or personal information. Don’t do that. Report it. Call Leake County Sheriff’s office at (601) 267-7361 or local law enforcement.