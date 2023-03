On Friday, March 10, 2023, the Leake County Sheriff’s Office conducted a saturation of Leake County. Sheriff Randy W. Atkinson and Deputies along with assistance from MS Bureau of Investigation and the MS Attorney General’s Office set up safety checkpoints throughout the county in an attempt to deter criminal activity, as well as serve outstanding warrants.

The Leake County saturation resulted in:

22 Citations

3 Misdemeanor Arrests

2 Felony Arrests

37 Misdemeanor Warrants

1 Felony Warrant.