Leake County-Thankful for First Responders Working on Thanksgiving Day

12:50 a.m. – Ofahoma Fire Department was dispatched to a hay fire at a residence on Highway 16 West.

2:18 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to reports of a disturbance at a residence on Pickens Circle.

9:54 a.m. – Barnes Fire Department was dispatched to a tractor fire at a residence on Highway 25 North.

6:05 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a one-vehicle crash on Gunter Road. No injuries were reported.

6:19 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a one-vehicle accident on Old Salem Road. No injuries were reported.

6:53 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a possibly intoxicated driver traveling on Highway 16 East from Edinburg to Carthage.

7:23 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to reports of a domestic disturbance occurring in the road at a vehicle on Mars Hill Road near the schoolhouse.

10:36 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to multiple calls reporting possible gunshots heard on Smith Road in Walnut Grove.