The Leake County Board of Supervisors has voted to purchase the old Citizens Bank building in Carthage. The board approved the purchase with a 3-2 vote in addition to deciding to advertise for a short term 5 year note to finance the purchase, according to County Administrator Corey Wooten. Bids will open for financing at the next board meeting in early May. The building is currently housing the County Tax Assessors/Collectors office. The address is 219 W Main Street.