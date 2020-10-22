Leake County is receiving almost $400,000 to reimburse Covid-19 expenses. According to Leake County Emergency Management Director Tommy Malone, the funds are being given to the county as part of the Mississippi Legislature’s $70 million allocation of CARES ACT funds to MEMA. Those funds are being distributed to Counties and Municipalities for reimbursement through the County & Municipality Act, Senate Bill # 3047. The Leake County Board of Supervisors will decide how the county allocated $387,282.60 will be distributed.

Any left over funds will be returned to the Governor’s office for distribution.