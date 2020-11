A Leake County tractor was vandalized back in late September resulting in $4400 in window breakage damage. According to the Leake County Sheriff’s Office, the crime is still unsolved. A $1000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of ones responsible.

An additional report of a window being broken out of a grader parked at Pleasant Hill has been reported.

For any information please contact the Leake County Sheriff’s office 601-267-7361