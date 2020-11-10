Leake County to Have Unofficial Veterans Day Event Tomorrow

An unofficial Veterans Day event is planned in Leake County tomorrow. Mobilizer Shawn Hoffman said “there will be an unofficial gathering on the square in downtown Carthage starting at 11a.m.. Marcus Ellis and Jimbo Sessums have volunteered as well as others. It’s what veterans do to help put a little something together for public acknowledgment of the gratitude and appreciation we have for our veterans.” Hoffman went on to say “that he would love for a couple hundred folk to come out and support the men and women who sacrificed a lot for all our security and freedom.”