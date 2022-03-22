Leake Deputies Kept Busy with Several Disturbances

1:00 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call requesting someone be removed from a residence on Hollyberry Road.

7:23 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to Coosa Road when they received reports of a possible prowlers in the area.

8:58 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Risher Road.

11:50 a.m. – Leake County Deputies received calls reporting a disturbance in the trailer park on Crane Road.

2:32 p.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to a tree down in the roadway on North Jordan Street near HWY 25.