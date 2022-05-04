HomeLeakeLeake Deputies Make an Arrest While at a Disturbance Call

Leake Deputies Make an Arrest While at a Disturbance Call

On Friday April 29th at approximately 8:13 p.m., Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Pleasant Hill Road when they received reports of a disturbance in progress there. When deputies arrived, a male subject, Dusty Stewart, ran from his truck under the carport and into the back yard. He was spotted throwing something down. Stewart came back from the back yard to the carport to speak with deputies. Deputies checked the backyard and found a black bag with needles and a clear plastic bag with a crystal-like substance in a needle top. Deputies asked Stewart whose bag it was, and he stated that it was his bag and that it contained “needles and a little bit of dope”. Dusty Stewart was transported to Leake County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Dusty Wade Stewart, 30, of Carthage, Possession of Controlled Substance, LCSO.

