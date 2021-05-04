Leake EMA Director Tommy Malone – Please Stay Off The Roads If Possible

Severe weather continues to move through our area. Leake EMA Director Tommy Malone confirmed damage in the Walnut Grove area with many downed trees and power lines. There are also reports of many downed trees and some wires in the Carthage area.

Please do not touch any downed trees. There is always a possibility of a downed live power line. Please stay off the roads if possible.

While there were tornadic winds reported in the area there has been no confirmation of a downed Tornado at this time.

****Structural Damage has also been reported in the Walnut Grove area…