Leake High School Graduation Postponed

Leake High School graduation is postponed. According to Yvette Young, School Superintendent, the decision was made after receiving several suggestions about graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020. “Although I respect and appreciate the input about how to celebrate and acknowledge our seniors, I felt that it was equally important to get their perspective. The seniors from both Leake County High School and Leake Central High School were asked to complete a survey about graduation ceremonies. The majority of the Senior Class of 2020 elected to have a graduation ceremony at a later date.”

 

 