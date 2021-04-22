Leake Leading Ladies “Clean for The Queen”

The Leake County Leading Ladies of Mississippi just completed the “Clean for the Queen” initiative. Founding member Lakita Duren said “the ladies got together this past Saturday morning to pick up and cleanup on Red Dog road. 13 members collected trash and some community youth joined in as well. Some 50 bags of trash was collected.” And they left the area much better than they found it, just like Lester McWillie did for all those years when she used to clean the very same area. “Clean for the Queen” was in honor of Ms. McWillie for her works. And the project was the idea of group member Lady Erica Bufkin, her daughter.