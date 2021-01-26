Leake – Man Identified In Fatal Vehicle Accident On Natchez Trace

One man died in the fatal single vehicle accident on the Natchez Trace Parkway. Leake Coroner Earl Adams confirmed that Robert Anthony Terry, 36, of Kosciusko died on the scene last night. He was travelling north on the trace when his truck hit a tree that had fallen in his lane on the parkway. The accident happened around 6pm last night.

As previously reported by our Breezy News Director Breck Riley, Leake County fire and ambulance responded to the scene, but could not get to the wreck due to trees in the road, so Attala County responders were called in to assist.