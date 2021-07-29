Leake Municipal Clerk Recognized at Mississippi Municipal League Conference

Walnut Grove Municipal Clerk Nekki Stiles was recognized at the Mississippi Municipal League’s Annual Conference in Biloxi on Tuesday for completion of the Certified Municipal Clerk’s program. “The Board of Aldermen and I are extremely proud of Nekki for choosing to participate in the program and becoming certified” said Mayor Brian Gomillion who also said the program is sponsored by the Center for Government and Community Development and the Mississippi Municipal Clerks and Collectors association. The program is designed to give more professional expertise and status to the Municipal Clerk, Collector and or their deputies.

Stiles has served as Municipal Clerk since 2017. Congratulations to Nekki Stiles.