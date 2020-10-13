Leake-Main Street of Leake County Announces the Tenth Annual Sweets and Treats

The Main Street of Leake County has announced the 10th Annual Sweets and Treats. The event is thursday night October 29th from 5:30 p.m. until the candy runs out. It will take place at the Courthouse Square in Carthage and is sponsored by The Main Street Chamber of Leake County. Sweets and Treats on Main Street is for children, birth to13 years old. “If your business, civic club, church group, or neighborhood would like to hand out candy or make a donation please contact The Main Street Chamber office at 601-267-9231.”