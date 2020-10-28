Carthage: Sweets and Treats Will be on Main Tomorrow!

The 10th Annual Sweets and Treats on Main Street is tomorrow. The event starts at 5:30pm and continues around the courthouse square until the candy runs out. Leake Main Street Chamber Director Russell Baty said “it’s our tenth anniversary and we especially wanted to do something fun for the kids. There will be plenty of candy but we will be starting a different location this year.” ***Sweets and Treats will start at the Carthage Post Office and travel down Pearl Street to Main Street, then turn North on Court Street and end on East Franklin Street will end at end at East Franklin Street.

*Russell Baty also said parents and children are highly encouraged to wear masks. We will have masks on site for anyone who needs one and are working to implement 6 foot social distancing guidelines.

*Sweets and Treats on Main Street is for children birth to 13 years old and we reserve the right to refuse candy to those who are older. For more information you can call 601-267-9231.