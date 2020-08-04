Leake Tax Assessors Office Remains Closed!

The lobby of the Tax Assessor/Collectors office is still closed. According to Leake County Administrator Corey Wooten, “the lobby will be closed for the remainder of this week. The office is currently drive thru only. Any address changes need to be done through the drive thru at the Tax Office. Patrons can pick up the forms, fill them out and bring them back, either through the drive thru, or leave them in the drop box.”

The decision to close the lobby was based on an increase of Covid-19 cases in the region.