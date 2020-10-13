Leake – Free Covid Testing for Teachers, Staff, Administrators, Nurses and Childcare Workers Today

Free Covid-19 testing is available in Leake County today. Testing is now expanded from teachers, staff, administrators to include nurses, and childcare facility workers on these specific days.

Testing hours are noon to 7 p.m., and no appointment is necessary.

Visit the Mississippi Department of Health website at www.HealthyMS.com/locations for addresses of the county health departments. Below see additional location information for the Neshoba County Health Department.

Leake Health Department

300 C.O. Brooks Street

Carthage, MS 39051

Phone: 601-267-3072