Leake – The Christmas Open House Is This Sunday

The Christmas Open House in “Our Square County” is this Sunday. Leake County Main Street Chamber said the event will be Sunday, November 15th from 1-5 pm. Callin Calves, Dirt Roads Pottery, East Main Ole Market, Flaunt, Leake Nutrition, Mercy Reigns, Merle Norman/The Perfect Gift, Proverbs Coffee/Home of Spoon Fudge, Sim’s Its A Wrap, The Eagles Nest & Uptown 101 are all participating in the open house this year.

The Leake County Main Street Chamber is encouraging everyone to shop local. For more information or to buy Old Elementary School Ornaments call-601-267-9231.

photo) Old Elementary Ornament