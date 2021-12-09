Leaving the scene of a crash seems to be the theme today in Leake county

12:14 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Debra Street.

6:07 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were notified of a hit & run on the Natchez Trace Parkway at mile marker 139. Two vehicles collided and one vehicle left the scene of the accident. No one was injured in the crash.

10:01 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Holly Berry Road.

12:32 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department, Carthage Volunteers, Emergency Medical Services, and Carthage Police were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mills Street and North Jordan Street. It was reported that a truck left the road and struck a tree. Fire Chief Lonzo Jones says the driver left the scene of the accident and Carthage Police later found him near the Old Elementary School. Police Chief Coby Clay has stated that the vehicle was occupied by 2 or 3 individuals. He also said that medical response was requested and at least one person was transported to the hospital.