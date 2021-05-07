Home » Local » Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Injuries and Other Neshoba Arrests

Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Injuries and Other Neshoba Arrests



ASHLEY MICHELLE LONG, 36, of Philadelphia, Disturbing the Peace, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $600.

 

DUSTIN TRENT MALONE, 36, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

BRANDON HEATH MCMILLAN, 31, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO.  Bond $500, $0 x 2.

 

CYNTHIA NICOLE PIENTOWSKI, 38, of Union, Disturbance of Family, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

LEMARKS SANDERS, 34, of Preston, Disorderly Conduct.  Bond $800.

 

ASHLEY HARRELL SCOTT, 33, of Philadelphia, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

RAYMANUEL TADISE SEALES, 42, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency X 2, Failure to Appear, MDOC.  Bond $0 X 2, $0.

 

THOMAS SISTRUNK, 34, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

EMILY TREHERN, 20, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, Possession of Alcohol by Under 21, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $600, $800, $600.

 

JOHN MICHAEL WINGORNI, 64, of Union, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

ANDREW GRAHAM WINDSTEAD, 25, of Philadelphia, Leaving the Scene, with Injuries, Hold for Investigations, MHP.  Bond $75,000, $0.

