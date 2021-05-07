Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Injuries and Other Neshoba Arrests

ASHLEY MICHELLE LONG, 36, of Philadelphia, Disturbing the Peace, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600.

DUSTIN TRENT MALONE, 36, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0.

BRANDON HEATH MCMILLAN, 31, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $500, $0 x 2.

CYNTHIA NICOLE PIENTOWSKI, 38, of Union, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $800.

LEMARKS SANDERS, 34, of Preston, Disorderly Conduct. Bond $800.

ASHLEY HARRELL SCOTT, 33, of Philadelphia, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, NCSO. Bond $0.

RAYMANUEL TADISE SEALES, 42, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency X 2, Failure to Appear, MDOC. Bond $0 X 2, $0.

THOMAS SISTRUNK, 34, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $600.

EMILY TREHERN, 20, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, Possession of Alcohol by Under 21, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $600, $800, $600.

JOHN MICHAEL WINGORNI, 64, of Union, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

ANDREW GRAHAM WINDSTEAD, 25, of Philadelphia, Leaving the Scene, with Injuries, Hold for Investigations, MHP. Bond $75,000, $0.