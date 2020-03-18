Home » Leake » Legislators Working to Guarantee Pay for Local School Employees, and More

Legislators Working to Guarantee Pay for Local School Employees, and More

Regional – (According to AP) Mississippi State Legislators are focusing on plans to secure financial compensation for teachers and hourly employees. The goal is for every local governmental employee to be paid regardless of Coronavirus related attendance restrictions. Also, the Mississippi Board of Education will meet online this Thursday to discuss a concern from State Superintendent of Education Carey Wright. She has requested for School accountability standards to be eliminated for the year. There is still uncertainty as to how long schools will remain closed.

