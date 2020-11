Leroy Newman is still missing. And the Durant Police Department is asking for your help. Mr. Newman is 60 year old black male who is approximately 5’9″ inches tall, 170 pounds with black hair and eyes.

He was last seen on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 345 W Cedar St in Durant driving a maroon 2000-2009

Ford Expedition. If you have any information about Leroy Newman please call the Holmes County Sheriff’s Dept Crime Stoppers at 662-834-0099 or Durant Police Department 662-653-6846.