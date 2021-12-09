Level Two Storm Threat In This Area Beginning Friday

A significant threat of severe weather including tornadoes is being forecast across much of Mississippi for Friday and Saturday. The National Weather Service has placed much of the local area under a Level 2 “slight risk” of severe storms with damaging winds up to 60 mph and tornadoes possible. This includes all of Attala County, most of Leake County and a small part of Neshoba County. The storms are expected to push into the state late Friday afternoon, continuing into Saturday. Much of north Mississippi is under a Level 3 “enhanced risk” and areas southeast of a Columbus-Jackson-Natchez line– including Philadelphia– are under a Level 1 “marginal risk”.