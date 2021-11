The City of Carthage will “Light up the Park” November 29th. The event kicks off at Trustmark Park at 5pm.

Food venders open and live performances begin at 5pm. The lighting Trustmark Park and downtown Carthage will be at 6pm.

There are lots of fun activities slated for the event. There will be craft vendors, live music, great food, backgrounds for family photos, bounce houses, and a special appearance by THE GRINCH.

Be sure to come out and celebrate as the city of Carthage lights up!