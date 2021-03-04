Lincoln Park Ready to Open Soon

Lincoln Park has been closed for renovations. It could reopen soon. Park Director Marcus Williams said at the Carthage community meeting that the new press box, scoreboard, bleachers and field will be ready for football season. Flowers and trees are planted. The community house is renovated, the walking trail, playground, and basketball courts too. Williams said last year over 100 kids signed up to play basketball. Lots of kids had signed up for football as well. Then corona hit. The overall goal is to have programs for these children here, have mentors, have some fun, and build productive positive citizens.

When it’s all said and done, the entrance sign for the park will say “welcome to Lincoln Park, community first.” And the other side will say “thank you and please come again.” Weather permitting, it will open next month.