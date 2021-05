The Lincoln Park Summer Elementary Tutoring Program is starting soon. The recently announced program is available for students grade 3-6. Dates are June 14-23rd and July 7th-16th according to Carthage City Hall. Times will be from 8:00 am-12:00pm. Sign up sheets will be available at Carthage City Hall and Lincoln Park. For more information call Sherry Leflore at 601-267-8322 or Marcus Williams at 601-780-0290.